Man shot by adult son in hospital parking lot; son then killed himself, Anne Arundel police say

Two men are dead, a father and son, the son allegedly shot the father in the parking of a hospital in Maryland.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after his adult son shot him multiple times in the parking lot of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) in Glen Burnie Wednesday. After shooting his father, police say the son shot and killed himself.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., official say. Anne Arundel first responders were called to the parking lot of UM BWMC for a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

When police arrived on scene they found a man, suffering from gunshot wounds in between parked cars. Police said that the family of the two men were notified following the incident.

Officials identified the two men as 40-year-old Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr. and his son, 24-year-old Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr.

According to officials there was a dispute in the parking lot that led to the fatal shooting of McEachern Sr.

#Breaking Just Confirmed 1 man found dead in parking lot. https://t.co/2l2Rsr2sZ6 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) March 16, 2022

Police say the McEachern Sr. was shot multiple times in the torso and once in the head.

Michael Schwartzberg, the senior director of media relations at University of Maryland Medical System released the following statement following the shooting: