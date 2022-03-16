Man shot by adult son in hospital parking lot; son then killed himself, Anne Arundel police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after his adult son shot him multiple times in the parking lot of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) in Glen Burnie Wednesday. After shooting his father, police say the son shot and killed himself.
The incident happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., official say. Anne Arundel first responders were called to the parking lot of UM BWMC for a report of a shooting that had just occurred.
When police arrived on scene they found a man, suffering from gunshot wounds in between parked cars. Police said that the family of the two men were notified following the incident.
Officials identified the two men as 40-year-old Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr. and his son, 24-year-old Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr.
According to officials there was a dispute in the parking lot that led to the fatal shooting of McEachern Sr.
Police say the McEachern Sr. was shot multiple times in the torso and once in the head.
Michael Schwartzberg, the senior director of media relations at University of Maryland Medical System released the following statement following the shooting:
"We can confirm the Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at a University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center parking lot this evening. Our thoughts are with the victim and their family members. At this time, the hospital’s Emergency Department is open for patients and there is no impact to delivery of patient care. We would like to thank the AACoPD Police Department and Fire Department for their rapid response to the situation, and recognize the efforts of hospital staff who took quick action in attempting to render aid to the victim. Please contact the AACoPD’s Public Information Officer for additional information about this incident."