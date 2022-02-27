Man found dead in Prince George's County apartment

Police said the victim was found in an apartment bathroom suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road around 12:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting, according to police, where they eventually found a dead body inside.

When officers arrived, police said a man was found in the apartment bathroom suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from Prince George's County Police.

Police have not yet identified the victim pending next of kin notification.

Homicide detectives are working to determine a possible suspect and motive.

If anyone has any information, please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. Police have not yet confirmed any additional information.