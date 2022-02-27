Man found dead in Prince George's County apartment

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road around 12:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting, according to police, where they eventually found a dead body inside.
When officers arrived, police said a man was found in the apartment bathroom suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from Prince George's County Police.
Police have not yet identified the victim pending next of kin notification.
Homicide detectives are working to determine a possible suspect and motive.
If anyone has any information, please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. Police have not yet confirmed any additional information.
