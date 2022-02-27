x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found dead in Prince George's County apartment

Police said the victim was found in an apartment bathroom suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers responded to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road around 12:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting, according to police, where they eventually found a dead body inside.

When officers arrived, police said a man was found in the apartment bathroom suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from Prince George's County Police.

Police have not yet identified the victim pending next of kin notification. 

Homicide detectives are working to determine a possible suspect and motive.

If anyone has any information, please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. Police have not yet confirmed any additional information.

RELATED: Police: Arrest made in shooting of Landover man found in crashed car

RELATED: Man injured, woman dead in Montgomery County crash

RELATED: Police: Man with gunshot wound drove with dead passenger from Prince George's County to DC

RELATED: Boy spends 2 hours stuck in 15+ foot Prince George’s County well

RELATED: Family of Prince George's County man allegedly beaten, paralyzed by police files civil rights lawsuit

RELATED: Man found dead in Charles County home with 100+ snakes, investigators say

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Man in Fredrick, Maryland charged with child abduction