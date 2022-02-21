Family of Prince George's County man allegedly beaten, paralyzed by police files civil rights lawsuit

In 2019, Ward-Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down when he landed on his head during an arrest.

LARGO, Md. — The family of Demonte Ward-Blake, who was allegedly beaten and paralyzed by Prince George's County police during an arrest is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the county.

Members of Ward-Blake's family along with Attorney Billy Murphy announced the filing of the Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit in the Case of Demonte Ward-Blake vs. Prince George's County Government. Murphy said their goal is to make sure all elected officials act with a sense of urgency on policing in the county as they ask the jury to award damages to the Ward-Blake family.

"This lawsuit is a comprehensive indictment of the brutal, unlawful, racist practices of the Prince George's County Police Department," said Murphy.

Murphy added that he believes the police department and county have consistently ignored the effects of its harmful use of excessive force.

In 2019, Ward-Blake, who was 24 years old at the time, was left paralyzed from the waist down when he landed on his head subsequent to a police takedown maneuver during the arrest.

In that case, police said Ward-Blake resisted officers after being pulled over for expired tags. Police said when the officer approached the car, he could smell marijuana and asked Ward-Blake if he had drugs in the vehicle. Police said he told him he had smoked earlier in the day. They said the officer also noticed that there was a young girl in the backseat.

Police said Ward-Blake kept reaching toward his center console, when the officer grabbed his gun as a defensive measure, he started screaming. That's when police said the officer called for backup. When two other police officers arrived, they placed Ward-Blake in handcuffs, according to officials.

Police said Ward-Blake “elbowed” an officer while being placed in handcuffs. In response, officers performed a takedown on Ward-Blake, during which they say he landed on his neck.

Ward-Blake was rushed to the hospital, where he was discovered to be paralyzed from the waist down from injuries sustained in the impact. He also suffered a broken nose.

Both officers involved in the incident were indicted by a grand jury. One of the officers, Bryant Strong is now facing several charges including second-degree assault.