21-year-old found shot to death in crashed car

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide, after finding a 21-year-old man fatally shot in a crashed car in Landover, Maryland
PGPD officers said they were called to the 6900 block of Forest Terrace on Feb. 19 around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a car that had crashed into a house. Jonathan Jamison Jr., of Laurel, Maryland, was found in the driver's seat of the car with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet released any information a motive or a suspect in the case.
Prince George's County Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation of can call detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477, submit a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or submit a tip to the "P3 Tips" app and refer to case 22-0008274.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.