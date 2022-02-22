21-year-old found shot to death in crashed car

Prince George's County Police are investigating the death of Jonathan Jamison Jr.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide, after finding a 21-year-old man fatally shot in a crashed car in Landover, Maryland

PGPD officers said they were called to the 6900 block of Forest Terrace on Feb. 19 around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a car that had crashed into a house. Jonathan Jamison Jr., of Laurel, Maryland, was found in the driver's seat of the car with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released any information a motive or a suspect in the case.