Man injured, woman dead in Montgomery County crash

Police say the driver sped away from officers before they lost control near Connecticut Avenue.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead and a man was injured following a pursuit turned crash in Wheaton, Maryland at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said a Montgomery County officer observed a Honda Civic near Route 355 and Nicholson Lane that committed a traffic violation and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle occupied by a man and woman, sped away. The officer pursued the vehicle eastbound on Randolph Road after suspecting the driver of driving under the influence.

The driver lost control near the intersection of Connecticut Ave and struck a fence and tree.

The officer was not injured and did not make contact with the car.

The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Police have not yet identified the driver in the crash pending next-of-kin notification.

The Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the location, as well as the Maryland State Police Crash Team and the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

Per Maryland law, the investigation has been handed over to the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

The Attorney General's Office said the officer's body-worn camera and microphone was activated during the incident.