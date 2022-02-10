2 shot, one dead after victim reports shooting at Prince George's County restaurant

A driver called 911 and told police he and his passenger had been shot. When officers arrived, the passenger was dead.

WASHINGTON — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block of Bass Place SE for a reported shooting. A driver called 911 and reported that he and his passenger had been shot while at the Ebony Inn restaurant in Prince George's County, located on Sheriff Road in Fairmount Heights, Maryland.

When officers arrived on Bass Place, they found the driver shot in his lower body, and the passenger was dead inside the car, according to an MPD Watch Commander.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Police believe the shooting took place in Prince George's County before the two men drove away to call police.

MPD says they are working with Prince George's County Police to determine which department will lead this investigation.

Police in Prince George's County or D.C. have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made in this case. It's not clear whether the victims were targeted in the shooting.