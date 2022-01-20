Man found dead in Charles County home with 100+ snakes, investigators say

The man's body was taken to Baltimore for an autopsy from the chief medical examiner.

POMFRET, Md. — A 49-year-old man found dead in his Charles County home Wednesday was surrounded by more than 100 venomous and nonvenemous snakes, police say.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a home located around the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret after receiving a call from a neighbor that the resident of the home was unconscious on the floor. The neighbor told 911 he went to the home to check on the man since he hadn't seen him in more than a day.

When EMS personnel arrived, forcing entrance through the front door, they pronounced the man dead.

First responders called animal control when they noticed dozens of snakes in the home located in tanks on racks. Jennifer Harris, a spokesperson for Charles County Animal Control, told WUSA9 the team has "tagged and bagged" 125 snakes and counting—both venomous and nonvenomous.

Animal control called for assistance from other reptile experts in Virginia and North Carolina. Through Thursday, animal control was continuing to bag snakes.