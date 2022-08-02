Prince George’s County Fire rescues boy who fell 15+ feet down well

The rescue took two hours, but the boy was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A squad of rescue personnel arrived on the scene in Mitchellville Monday to help a young man who had fallen 15-20 feet down a well, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

The rescue took two hours to complete, the department tweeted and took a host of equipment at the scene in the 4900 block of Enterprise Road. The department has not identified the boy involved or specified his age.

The young man was eventually taken out of the well and transported to a hospital and is currently being treated with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the department.