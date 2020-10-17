Boy hospitalized in Fairfax County shooting, police say

Fairfax County Police responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A boy is in the hospital recovering from a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Culmore, outside of Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Vista Drive in Culmore. One person, who has been preliminary identified as a juvenile in a tweet from Fairfax County Police, was taken to the hospital. Investigators say the victim's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Fairfax County Police have not yet released information about the boy's age.

The investigation is still in its early stages, so additional details were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and no information on a possible suspect has been released. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

UPDATE: The injured person has been preliminarily identified as a male juvenile who remains hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. Detectives continue to further investigate. https://t.co/LFy4H6olzj — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 17, 2020

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Fairfax County Crimesolvers tip line at 866-411-8477 or visit http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org/ to submit a tip online. Tipsters are allowed to remain anonymous.