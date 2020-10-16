Police: Suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of 7-Eleven clerk in Waldorf

Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr., of Waldorf, is identified as a suspect in the murder of 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher, a clerk at a 7-Eleven.

WALDORF, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in the murder of a 7-Eleven clerk in Waldorf earlier this month.

Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr., 22, of Waldorf, was identified as a suspect in the murder of 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf. Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Diane Richardson said the shooting happened within seconds of Collins entering the store and demanding money.

Richardson said the suspect, later identified as Collins, was dressed in a hooded sweatshirt, surgical mask and jeans.

"He approached her, he produced a gun, it looked like she was complying and he shot her at that time," Richardson said.

Several customers were inside the store when the shooting happened, Richardson said. Detectives are reviewing video footage from inside the store to figure out where the suspect headed following the shooting.

Maher was a mother of three, and stepmother to a fourth, who was regarded as a friendly fixture that made the convenience store a community gathering place, according to her family.

“She has three children," her brother-in-law Chris Maher told WUSA9 earlier this month. "One is a business owner and another is a Marine. He's a 20-year-old marine currently stationed out in California, and the news to him this morning about his mother is absolutely devastating. Now you have a 20-year-old kid out in California trying to make arrangements to fly home, so he can put his mother at rest."

Maher was also a mother to a 17-year-old high school student and a stepmother to her husband's 19-year-old son, her brother in law said.

Originally from Germantown, Maher was a second-degree black belt in taekwondo who volunteered to teach kids who couldn’t afford lessons self-defense, her family said.

But when faced with a gun, she didn’t resist the robbery, they said.

"This is a very quiet area," Richardson said. "It's unusual that something like this happens. We think that the community obviously will be outraged, and again if anybody knows anything, we're hoping that they'll call."

Detectives have identified Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr. as a suspect in the Middletown Road 7-Eleven homicide which occurred on October 1. A cash reward of up to $42,500 is being offered for his arrest and indictment. For details, visit https://t.co/wOYtoePG1o pic.twitter.com/NlMLmhdMKy — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) October 16, 2020

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant and are urging anyone with information about this case or Collins’ whereabouts to contact the Charles County Sheriff's Office at (301) 609-6474. Officials are urging if anyone sees Collins, please do not approach and instead call 911 immediately.