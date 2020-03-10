Woodbridge man charged with rape for luring underage victims for sex, police search for more victims

Fairfax County Police arrested and charged 18-year-old Malachi Thomas with one count of rape and three counts of sodomy.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile on Friday.

In July, an underage victim reported to police that they were assaulted by a man they met online. The man used a false identity on a social media platform to lure the victim into sending him photos, then forced the victim to meet with him and subsequently assaulted the victim, according to police.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives identified a second underage victim and were able to identify and charge the suspect, 18-year-old Malachi Thomas, of Woodbridge, with one count of rape, and three counts of sodomy.

Thomas is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police said that during the investigation detectives learned that the Prince William County Police Department was also investigating Thomas for similar crimes.

Detectives believe there may be more victims who were contacted by Thomas and are asking anyone who believes that they, or their children, may have been contacted by Thomas to call police. Thomas used variations of the account names, “carlaaa33cx,” “King Stannis,” “Renly,” “the Golden Company,” “Lord Ceaser,” “Grand Kublai Khan” and “victorialuvss," police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.