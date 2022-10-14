2 people struck by vehicle in Southeast DC, at least one with serious injuries

MPD confirms the major crash investigative team has been sent to the scene to do a reconstruction of the incident.

WASHINGTON — Two females were struck by a vehicle in Southeast DC Friday night.

According to Metropolitan Police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m.

Two females, one adult and one youth, were struck by a vehicle at 1st St and Atlantic St SE.

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene and is cooperating.

At least one female has serious injuries, according to medical personnel at the scene.

Southeast DC has seen a number of pedestrian-related crashes in recent months.

Just last month, a man was hit by a car and suffered a leg injury in a hit-and-run crash.

In June, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and knocked unconscious. The driver stayed on scene.

