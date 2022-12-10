x
Maryland

Motorcyclist killed in Montgomery Co. crash

Officials said the man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman driving the SUV was sent to an area hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning. 

Police and personnel from Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street. 

Officials said the man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman driving the SUV was sent to an area hospital and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police have not provided any additional details about this incident nor have they provided the identity of those involved in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation. 

