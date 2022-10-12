Man dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County late Tuesday night. Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once officers got on scene, they found a man in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He has not yet been identified by police.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the collision. Police said on social media that the driver of one of the involved vehicles remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver of a second vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. It is unclear how many vehicles struck the man.