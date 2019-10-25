WASHINGTON — It's here. After 86 years of waiting, a World Series game is going to be played in D.C. tonight.

And after 21 years of waiting, Juan Soto is also old enough to drink.

We've seen you dugout dancing, packing Nats Park for watch parties, discovering secret ways to get to the park and avoid traffic and scouring the internet for the least expensive tickets available. But now, it's go time.

It's the biggest D.C. baseball night in living memory, and the scene is already wild around Nationals Park. First pitch isn't until 8:07 p.m., but until then, check out the scene with us.

Pregame

Did we mention it was Juan Soto's 21st birthday? David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez gave him a cake!

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz give Juan Soto a cake for his 21st birthday.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

They took a selfie!

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz take a selfie with Juan Soto before Game 3.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

They talked about hitting!

It was fantastic. Happy birthday, the Chosen Juan. Enjoy a drink, but after the game please!

Elsewhere, fans are packing around Nationals Park - kids are baby sharking, Bill Nye is in the dugout (no word if he's done a #DugoutDance), and fans are signing Juan Soto's birthday card (did you hear it was his birthday?).

Here's what else you need to know before Game 3:

Don't drive! Seriously, don't try it. Parking will be scarce, traffic will be a nightmare, and D.C. public works crews are already aggressively ticketing and towing cars from a long list of streets near the stadium.

Chad Cordero is throwing the first pitch. Cordero was the Nats closer primarily from 2005-07, and was an All-Star in 2005. He also played for the Expos in Montreal, and will be tossing out the first pitch to former Nationals/Expos catcher Brian Schneider.

It's Juan Soto's 21st birthday today. Not to overdo it, but we found 21 of the best Nationals dugout dances in honor of Soto turning 21.

