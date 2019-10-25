WASHINGTON — After days of warning drivers to stay away from Nationals Park, D.C. public works crews have started ticketing—and towing—cars near the stadium as it prepares to host the first home game of the World Series. Emergency no parking restrictions are now in effect around the clock for the duration of the World Series Games, according to a D.C. government press release.

Friday morning, public works crews started ticketing cars on shoulders, now closed to parking for the World Series. In the span of ten minutes, we watched three cars get towed from New Jersey Avenue—about a block away from Nats Park.

“It’s beyond irritating,” said Chanel Prioleau, who emerged from a Friday morning SolidCore class to find her car slapped with a $50 ticket. “It’s better than getting towed, but they should put better signs.”

“Do not drive,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during a Thursday news conference.

“All vehicles that are parked in the area and in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed,” said a D.C. government bulletin. The city says anybody who has their car towed should call (202) 541-6083.

Here's a list of the impacted streets:

Half Street SE: I Street SE to N Street SE

Potomac Avenue SW: South Capitol Street to First Street SW (north curb)

2nd Street SW: R Street SW to T Street SW (east curb)

3rd Street SE: M Street SE to I Street SE (west curb)

Cushing Place SE: M Street SE to L Street SE

I Street SE: Half Street SE to South Capitol Street (north curb)

K Street SE: New Jersey Avenue SE to South Capitol Street SE

L Street SE: New Jersey Avenue SE to South Capitol Street SE

M Street SE: South Capitol Street SE to 4th Street SE

M Street SW: South Capitol Street to First Street SW

South Capitol Street SE: L Street SE to N Street SE

First Street SE: M Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE*

First Street SE: I Street SE to Potomac Avenue SE*

N Place SE: First Street SE to dead-end at east end of block*

N Street SE: South Capitol Street to First Street SE*

N Street SE: First Street SE to New Jersey Avenue SE*

Potomac Avenue SE: First Street SE to Capitol Street SE*

Half Street SE: M Street SE to N Street SE*

Van Street SE: M Street SE to N Street SE*

N Street SE: South Capitol Street to First Street SE*

*in effect 24 hours a day beginning Oct. 22 and will remain in place for the duration of the World Series.

