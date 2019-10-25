WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals return to D.C. Friday with a 2-0 lead against the Houston Astros to host their first-ever World Series home game at Nationals Park.

Finally, the Nationals have announced who will throw the ceremonial first pitch for Games 3, 4 and potentially Game 5 if needed.

Chad Cordero will throw to Brian Schneider for Game 3's first pitch, a throwback for long time Nationals fans to the team's early days.

Cordero and Schneider is the pitcher-catcher duo that brought the Nationals back to the district in 2005.

For Game 4 on Saturday, a scholar-athlete from the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy will throw the first pitch accompanied by Max Scherzer and Anthony Rendon.

The Nationals Youth Baseball Academy is a program that uses baseball and softball as vehicles to foster positive character development, academic achievement and improved health among children from communities throughout D.C.

If the Nats don't pull off a sweep, then D.C. culinary icon, José Andrés, will throw the first pitch for Sunday's game.

The internationally recognized chef was named to Time magazine's "100 Most Influential People" in both 2012 and 2018. Andrés opened a World Central Kitchen on Pennsylvania Avenue in January 2019 to feed federal workers who were furloughed during the 35-day government shutdown.

Here's when fans can watch these first pitches during the next three World Series Games:

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8:07 p.m.

