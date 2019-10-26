WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals allowed one run in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series, but it might've been even worse had it not been for a jaw-dropping catch by Victor Robles.

In the top of the first Jose Altuve ripped a deep fly to center that looked like it'd at least fall at the wall and bring George Springer around for the first run of the game.

It didn't.

Instead of falling for a hit, Robles tracked back on the ball and stabbed over his shoulder for the catch, a description that doesn't nearly do justice to how difficult the catch looked in real time. So just watch it!

And watch it in slow motion!

On Twitter, it invited at least a few comparisons to one of the most famous catches of all-time, when Willie Mays caught a ball basket-style over his shoulder in the 1954 World Series.

It's so iconic, it's known simply as "The Catch."

What do you think? Some similarities at least, right?

Look, we're not really going to try and place Robles' catch alongside what is widely considered the greatest catch in baseball history, but hey, it was pretty good!

Robles is a Gold Glove finalist, and he's showing it's not without good reason.

