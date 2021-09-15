WUSA9 Game of the Week: Flowers vs Roosevelt

The Jaguars (2-0) will face the Raiders (2-0) in a region matchup that could help decide postseason opportunities for both teams come playoff time.

WASHINGTON — Charles H. Flowers High School will take on Eleanor Roosevelt High School in WUSA9's game of the week Friday in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The Jaguars (2-0) will face the Raiders (2-0) in a region matchup that could help decide postseason opportunities for both teams come playoff time later this fall. Both teams are classified as 4A by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA).

Flowers and Roosevelt have split their last four matchups against each other, with Flowers winning the last two games played.

Neither team played each other -- nor any other team -- during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Flowers (#50) and Roosevelt (#58) are ranked within the top 60 high school football teams in Maryland by MaxPreps.

