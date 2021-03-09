WUSA9 High School Game of the Week: Gaithersburg vs Wootton

The Gaithersburg Trojans took a trip down 270 to visit the Wootton Patriots in Rockville, Maryland.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Friday night lights with a sense of normalcy for the first time in nearly two years. And WUSA9 kicked off our first High School Game of the Week with a Montgomery County matchup.

COVID-19 impacted communities and their love of high school sports last year, so this start to the season is special for many families and schools across the DMV region.

Wootton High School beat Gaithersburg High School 13-0, taking the lead in the first half with a touchdown scored by Wootton's Nathan Jacobs.

Around 6,000 fans attended the game in Rockville.

Here is a look at some great videos from the game on Friday:

Wootton High's Starting Quarterback Talks To WUSA9 Ahead Of Team's Season Opener Against Gaithersburg

The Cheerleaders Are Back And Ready For Some Football!

The head cheerleader for Wootton High School spoke with WUSA9's Sharla McBride about how much she missed football last fall, and that things seemed different when not at Friday football games last year. When asked what she was nervous about this morning was picking out the right bow to wear for the game today ... something she hasn't had to think about in a while due to last year's COVID cancellations.

Coaches Talk About Getting Back To Football After A Year Of COVID Limbo

Both head coaches from Wootton and Gaithersburg spoke to WUSA9 about how excited the players were to be back on the football field this season after dealing with COVID-19 and virtual learning last year.