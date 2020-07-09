Game Day Guru: Did you know the longest run in NFL history was by the Dallas Cowboys?

I know Washington Football fans don't want to hear this, but according to the pro football hall of fame, Dallas' Tony Dorsett has the longest run in the NFL.

WASHINGTON — Football is a great sport, and us sports junkies at WUSA9 are always down to learn more about the game. Whether it's covering the Washington Football Team to Terps games in College Park, we want to always know more!

The longest run in NFL history was by the Dallas Cowboys?

I know Washington Football fans don't want to hear this, but according to the pro football hall of fame, Dallas' Tony Dorsett has the longest run in the NFL, breaking off a 99-yard touchdown run.

By the way that run... was longer than the total rushing yards for the Cowboys without that long touchdown fun.

You can check out all our Game Day Guru facts on wusa9.com.

Game Day Guru is sponsored by Xfinity