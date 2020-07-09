Game Day Guru: How President Teddy Roosevelt helped save football

One of the changes to make the game safer was the introduction of the forward pass to spread out the players on the field.

WASHINGTON — Football is a great sport, and us sports junkies at WUSA9 are always down to learn more about the game. Whether it's covering the Washington Football Team to Terps games in College Park, we want to always know more!

Did you know Teddy Roosevelt helped save football?

According to a 1905 article in the Washington Post and History.com. President Roosevelt summoned coaches and athletic advisers to the White House to discuss how to make the game safer.

According to the Post, at least 45 football players died between 1900 and 1905. Most died from internal injuries, broken necks, concussions, or broken backs.

One of the changes to make the game safer was the introduction of the forward pass to spread out the players on the field.

