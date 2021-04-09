WUSA9 Game of the Week: DeMatha vs Episcopal

Tune in to WUSA9 Friday evening to see NFL Rookie of the Year and former DeMatha Catholic standout, Chase Young, at our Game of the Week.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — DeMatha Catholic is hosting Episcopal High School in a non-conference matchup that has communities on opposite sides of the DMV region excited for some high school football!

Episcopal will travel from Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday to Hyattsville, Maryland for its first game of the season. It is also the first game the Maroon (team mascot) will play since the 2019 season due to COVID-19 canceling its 2020 season.

For DeMatha (1-1), it's the team's third game of the season, but its first game at home after playing at a neutral site to start things off two weeks ago, then traveling to Philadelphia last week.

The game starts at 7 p.m. EST, and there may be a special Washington Football Team guest on the sidelines cheering on DeMatha.

Chase Young of the Washington Football Team, who became the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year, was a standout defensive end for DeMatha Catholic before playing his college ball at Ohio State University.