Here’s how new COVID-19 travel restrictions in DC could affect the 2020 March on Washington

The event called ‘Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks’ is still planning to go full steam ahead despite increased COVID-19 restrictions in the D.C.

The mayor put out a mandatory two-week quarantine order for anyone traveling from a coronavirus hot spot, but the way it might affect the upcoming march is confusing depending on who you ask.

Sources for this story: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the National Action Network (NAN).

NAN is the organizing organization of the ‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks’ march which is happening on August 28th.

On Monday, Mayor Bowser put out a list of 27 states considered high risk for the coronavirus.

The mayoral order requires anyone travelling from hot spots to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival in the District.

Despite the new restrictions, NAN announced the march will still happen with restrictions and enhanced safety measures.

Organizers said they will be handing out face masks, checking temperatures, and restricting access to buses from states or cities that are COVID-19 hot spots.

For 401 years there were plenty knees on the necks of Blacks who came to this country. Meet us in Washington on August 28, 2020 as we honor the anniversary of the March on Washington and demand America get its knee of our necks! #NANMOW2020 Register: https://t.co/ocETiLyybc pic.twitter.com/szau4Yeat6 — NationalActionNet (@NationalAction) June 10, 2020

However, it was difficult getting a straight answer from the mayor about how the restrictions might affect the march and people coming to attend.

Mayor Bowser had a tense exchange with a reporter at a press conference on Thursday and did not offer clarification to his questions before moving on to a new topic.

If the travel restrictions are in effect by the time of the march happens, someone traveling from a state that’s deemed a COVID-19 hotspot will have to quarantine for 14-days after they arrive in the District.

That means the person would have to get to D.C. to isolate by August 13th.