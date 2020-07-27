If you are traveling to DC from these states you must self-quarantine for 2 weeks

Here's a list of states that are considered 'high risk,' according to the DC Health Department.

WASHINGTON — Anyone traveling to D.C. from states D.C. Health Department deems as "high risk" due to the coronavirus, will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The new travel order applies to people coming to the District for non-essential activities. On the other hand, those who are entering the D.C. region for essential travel or after essential travel are urged to monitor any potential symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days. If they have any symptoms, they must self-quarantine and get tested or seek medical attention.

During the time people are self-quarantining, the mayor’s order requires travelers to stay in their home or hotel room and only leave for essential medical appointments or essential goods when delivery of food or other essential goods aren't available. The order also says guests are not allowed.

D.C. Health Department released the names of 27 states that are considered high risk and will require individuals to self-quarantine for 14 days. Here's the list below:

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

A comprehensive list of high-risk areas will be made available and updated every two weeks on the city health website.

High-risk states are states where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons, D.C. Health Department said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a mayor’s order on Friday requiring all people traveling into D.C. from high-risk states to self-quarantine. The order does not apply to neighboring states such as Virginia and Maryland.