Woman found dead inside Fairfax Co. apartment, police search for person of interest

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in Fairfax County Wednesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the woman's body was found in an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in Falls Church.
Detectives have not released any information on the identity of the woman killed or how she died but they are investigating her death as a homicide.
Officers are now searching for a man they say was last seen running from the apartment. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they search for the person of interest.
Anyone with information should contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by texting "FCCS" to 847411.
