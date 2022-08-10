x
Crime

Police: 16-year-old boy charged with murder of 44-year-old man in Hagerstown

Ty Shan Dotson is being charged as an adult in the case.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police in Maryland have charged a 16-year-old boy with first and second degree murder as well as assault after shooting a person in an apartment parking lot.

Hagerstown Police Department officers were called to the 1400 block of Haven Road for a report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation by homicide detectives found that 44-year-old Taron Shawnta Trice, of Silver Spring, and Ty Shan Jerome Dotson were involved in a verbal argument on Monday, August 8. At some point Dotson found Trice in the parking lot of Stone Ridge Aparments and Townhomes and shot Trice multiple times, police said. Investigators found that neither person lived in the apartment complex.

Hagerstown Police were searching for Dotson following the shooting. He turned himself in to police on Tuesday, August 9.

Police said the teen boy will be charged as an adult in this case. 

Investigators have not released additional details in this case.

