Man dead after being stabbed in Prince George's County

A man was stabbed to death in Prince George's County early Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Woodyard Road, located in Clinton, around 4:40 a.m. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the scene, they located a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead several hours later, according to police.

The victim has not been identified.

Detectives are working to develop a motive and suspect in the fatal stabbing case.

