Woman shot while sleeping after bullet went through her window

Police said she is likely to recover from her injuries.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GREENBELT, Md. — A woman was shot in the leg while sleeping early Wednesday morning, after a stray bullet sailed through her window, according to Prince George's County Police

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road around 4:25 am. Once on scene, police said they found a woman inside an apartment who had been shot in the leg. She is expected to survive her injuries, police said. 

Early investigation indicates shots were fired outside the woman's apartment, and a bullet went through her window and hit her while she was still sleeping. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting. It is unclear if anyone else was injured. 

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip anonymously using the P3 Tips app. 

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will update as more information becomes available.

