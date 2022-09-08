Man shot to death in St. Mary's County, deputies say

No suspect information has been released at this time.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death in St. Mary's County, Maryland Tuesday evening.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park after someone reported a shooting in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a 53-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Deputies tried to save the man who was taken to a nearby hospital for help. The man later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at Warren.Forinash@stmarysmd.com. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

