x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Police

Man, juvenile shot in Southeast DC

Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast DC on the 4th of July.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man and a juvenile were shot in Southeast D.C. on the evening of the 4th of July. 

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. 

When officers arrived they found a man and a juvenile had been shot. There is no word on their identities or their current conditions.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

RELATED: 

WATCH NEXT: Man faces attempted murder charges after police pursuit crossing state lines

The police chase started in Germantown after reports of gunshots and ended near Tyson's Corner.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement