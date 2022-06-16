Double shooting leaves man dead, person injured in Southeast DC, police say

Police have not released any suspect details or information on what may have led up to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a shooting in Southeast D.C. left one man dead and a second person injured Thursday night.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Bowen Road just before 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD said the man has since died from his injuries.

A short time later, officers found a second person suffering from a gunshot wound in the area. That person was awake and breathing when officers arrived but there is no word on their current condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

