19-year-old arrested in connection to string of Annandale robberies

The man has been charged with seven counts of burglary, six counts of petit larceny and destruction of property.

ANNANDALE, Va. — Police have arrested 19-year-old Juan Ramirez for his alleged connection to multiple burglaries that took place in Annandale, Virginia.

On Wednesday, police responded to one of the businesses after an employee recognized the suspect from their security cameras. Police arrested Ramirez and he was charged with seven counts of burglary, six counts of petit larceny and destruction of property. Ramirez is being held without bond, officials say.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department have been investigating a string of nine related burglaries. Officials say that in each case the front glass doors of businesses were broken and a man would then enter the building. Officials further explained that the man would then take cash from it before riding away on a bike.

The first two burglaries in this string reportedly took place on May 26 at a Starbucks and a Safeway on Little River Turnpike in Annandale. The next two incidents happened at Bakery O' Bread and Hunan Heritage Restaurant, both businesses were on Heritage Dr. A total of five burglaries in this string of cases took place on June 14 at Beauty City Cosmetics, Goodwill, Manoa Bakery Café, Rainbow Food Catering and Annandale Dollars & Gift Store.

Police have not released any other additional information on this case.