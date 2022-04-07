Man dead in Southwest DC double shooting

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on Ivanhoe Street Southwest.

A man is dead after a double shooting in Southwest D.C. overnight.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street Southwest for a report of a shooting just after midnight on Monday, July 4.

Once on scene, responding officers found two men shot. One man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is not known at this time. The other man was fatally shot, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any suspect information, or details about a possible motive. No arrests have been made in this case, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact police at 202-727-9099.

This shooting comes as MPD and community activists work to curb gun violence on District streets.

As of July 1, there were 104 homicides in D.C. in 2022. That's a 14% increase from July 1 of last year.

The District has deployed a new multiagency Night Life Task Force in an effort to curtail ongoing violent activity in three nightlife corridors.

DC Police and other District agencies will focus their resources throughout the summer months on Connecticut Avenue Northwest, H Street Northeast, and U Street Northwest.