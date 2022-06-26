18-year-old charged with first-degree murder after 16-year-old shot to death in SE DC

Derrico Johnson from Southeast was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy to death one month ago in Southeast D.C. on May 26.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, around 11:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Officers soon found a teen, named Justin Johnson, suffering from a gunshot wound. The 16-year-old from Temple Hills, Maryland, showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead sometime after.

On Sunday, June 26, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18-year-old Derrico Johnson from Southeast was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

RELATED STORIES: