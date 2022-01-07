Police: Girl, man shot in Southeast DC

Police said both people were hospitalized, but offered no details on the severity of their injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man and a girl were shot in Southeast D.C. and police are searching for who is responsible.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mellon Street Southeast around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found two people shot. Police identified the victims as an adult man and a juvenile female. Police did not say how old the juvenile female was.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries, but the severity of those injuries is not known at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine what exactly led up to this shooting. Officers have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in this case, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

In a separate incident, MPD officers were called to the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street in Southwest D.C. just after midnight to investigate a double shooting involving two men. One of those men died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate both double shootings. Anyone with information about either case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.