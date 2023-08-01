Prince William Co. Schools rejects Gov. Youngkin's transgender policies

On Thursday, in a statement, PWCS said they are committed to creating a safe and welcoming space for all students and their policies show that.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Schools (PWCS) has decided to stick with what they believe in - diversity, leading them to take a stand against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's transgender student model policies.

The 16-page policy focuses on the treatment of transgender students in Virginia schools. Some of the policies require students to use a bathroom that corresponds with their sex as well as school activities that are separated by sex, students will have to participate based on sex and not gender identity.

Gov. Youngkin has supported the policy, which was put into effect with the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE)'s approval in July. He stated that the policies reaffirm his administration's "continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child's education."

"PWCS already has a regulation in place to address the rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming students in our schools," the statement reads. The regulation is also is consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws, they said.

The statement also stated that, "In Gloucester County School Board v Grimm, the U.S. Court of Appeals clarified that any public school that denies a transgender student the right to access its school programs and facilities, consistent with the student’s gender identity, is engaging in discrimination on the basis of sex in violation of Title IX and the Equal Protection clause of the U.S. Constitution." This is the law for the Commonwealth, which VDOE’s Model Guidelines acknowledge.