Man wanted for exposing himself to multiple women in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are searching for a man who is accused of exposing himself to multiple women on different occasions Monday morning in Arlington County.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, police responded to South Ball Street, by 6th Street South, just after 8:40 a.m. after receiving a report of an exposure. Upon arrival, they were able to find out that a women was walking in the area when a man in a parked car started to talk to her. During the conversation he exposed himself to her and then drove away from the area.

Just over an hour later, just after 9:50 a.m., police responded to 12th Street South, nearby Crystal Drive, for another report of an exposure. Responding officers were able to determine that the woman was walking in the area when the man, who matched the report of the incident prior, started to have a conversation with her, again, from his parked vehicle. He then exposed himself and drove off.

Police say the man has been described as possibly being between the ages of 25 and 35 with short hair. At the time of exposures he was wearing a blue T-shirt and black sweatpants. He was driving in a silver SUV at the time, the make and model have not been released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.