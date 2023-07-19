New transgender policies take effect in Virginia Public Schools

Advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community sharply criticized the model policies.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — New policies for Virginia schools go into effect Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Education released the new guidance Tuesday night.

The 16-page policy focuses on the treatment of transgender students in Virginia schools. Here are a few of the so-called model policies:

For school activities that are separated by sex, student participation will be based on their sex, not their gender identity

Students must use a bathroom that corresponds with their sex. Single use bathrooms should be made available

Parents will be given the right to opt their child out of using sex-segregated bathroom and locker room facilities

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a statement, which said in part, "The VDOE updated model policies reaffirm my administration's continued commitment to ensure that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child's education."

Advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community sharply criticized Gov. Youngkin. Equality Virginia says this is a dangerous and politically motivated decision that singles out transgender youth.



Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid issued a statement following the approval of the new policies.