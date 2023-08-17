Man shot to death in Southeast DC; Homicide investigation underway

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a homicide after an injured man walked into a hospital following a Southeast shooting Wednesday evening.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Sumner Road Southeast, off of Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast, just before 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Shortly after they were alerted that a walk-in shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital.
When officers arrived at the hospital they found a man, identified as 32-year-old Justin Garland, of Southeast D.C., suffering from a gunshot wound. Hospital staff attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and Garland was pronounced dead.
Police have not released any information about a motive or person of interest in this case. The investigation is active and ongoing.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
