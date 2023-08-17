Man shot to death in Southeast DC; Homicide investigation underway

Police have not released any information about a motive or person of interest in this case.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a homicide after an injured man walked into a hospital following a Southeast shooting Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Sumner Road Southeast, off of Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast, just before 7 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Shortly after they were alerted that a walk-in shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital they found a man, identified as 32-year-old Justin Garland, of Southeast D.C., suffering from a gunshot wound. Hospital staff attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and Garland was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about a motive or person of interest in this case. The investigation is active and ongoing.