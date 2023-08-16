Fairfax County latest school district to reject Youngkin transgender policies

In a letter to the community Tuesday, Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said the district will stick with its current transgender policies.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will not implement the new policies regarding transgender students. The new model policies were finalized last month by the Virginia Department of Education, under the guidance of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In a statement released to the community Tuesday, Superintendent Michelle Reid said "We have concluded our detailed legal review and determined that our current Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) policies are consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws as required by the new model policies."

The 16-page policy focuses on the treatment of transgender students in Virginia schools. Here are a few of the so-called model policies:

For school activities that are separated by sex, student participation will be based on their sex, not their gender identity

Students must use a bathroom that corresponds with their sex. Single use bathrooms should be made available

Parents will be given the right to opt their child out of using sex-segregated bathroom and locker room facilities

Fairfax is now the third school district in Northern Virginia to go against the new policies. Both Alexandria and Arlington Schools also announced they would stick with the policies currently in place.

"Let me be clear that FCPS remains committed to fostering a safe, supportive, welcoming, and inclusive school environment for all students and staff, including our transgender and gender expansive students and staff," said Reid.

See the full letter to the community below:

Hello FCPS Students, Staff, Families, and Community,

I’d like to thank the many of you who have expressed your concern to me about the Virginia Department of Education's new model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and gender expansive students in public schools, and how they would impact our current guidelines for establishing a safe, supportive, welcoming, and inclusive school environment for all students, including our gender-expansive and transgender students. We have concluded our detailed legal review and determined that our current Fairfax County Public School (FCPS) policies are consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws as required by the new model policies.

Let me be clear that FCPS remains committed to fostering a safe, supportive, welcoming, and inclusive school environment for all students and staff, including our transgender and gender expansive students and staff.

We believe that supporting our students and working with parents and caregivers are not mutually exclusive; we already do both and will continue to do so. We know that students can only learn effectively when they feel safe and supported.

All students have a right to privacy in FCPS facilities or while participating in FCPS sponsored events. Any student who has a need or desire for increased privacy, regardless of the underlying reason, shall be provided with reasonable, non-stigmatizing accommodations.

Our existing policies still stand. This means that at FCPS schools, in accordance with our existing policies, our gender expansive and transgender students:

Will continue to be addressed by their chosen names and pronouns, as provided by FCPS Regulation 2603 (V) and federal law.

continue to be addressed by their chosen names and pronouns, as provided by FCPS Regulation 2603 (V) and federal law. Will continue to be provided with access to facilities, activities, and/or trips consistent with their gender identity, as provided by Regulation 2603 (IX) and federal law.

continue to be provided with access to facilities, activities, and/or trips consistent with their gender identity, as provided by Regulation 2603 (IX) and federal law. Will continue to have their privacy respected regarding gender expansive or transgender status, legal name, or sex assigned at birth, as provided by FCPS Regulation 2603 and federal law.

As a school division our policies, procedures, and values should reflect our community. We will continue to consider feedback from everyone on Team FCPS – our students, staff, families, and community, in order to best support our students and staff while working with parents and caregivers. We will continue to make every effort to encourage and support communication between students and parents/caregivers.

Please feel free to reach out to me at superintendent@fcps.edu with any questions or concerns and visit our LGBTQIA+ Student Resources and Supports webpage for more information.

Thank you again to the many of you who shared your perspectives on this matter over the last several weeks. Our diversity of voices and experiences is one of our community’s greatest strengths.

I’m looking forward to welcoming all of you back to a safe, welcoming, and respectful learning environment as the school year begins in just a few short days.

Warmest regards,