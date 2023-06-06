30-day warning period issued for speed enforcement cameras in school zones in Manassas

After the warning period, citations will begin being issued for speed violations.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANASSAS, Va. — Speed cameras have been installed outside of multiple schools in Manassas to help keep the school zones safe, and now officials are providing the public with a 30-day warning.

Currently cameras have been installed outside of Round Elementary School on Hastings Drive and Metz Middle School on Wellington Road. The cameras will be active during a 30-minute period before the start of school and at dismissal. Here's the active times:

Round Elementary School: 8:35 a.m. – 9:05 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Metz Middle School: 7:05 a.m. – 7:35 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Police said starting on Wednesday, a 30-day warning period will begin for the locations. After that time period, citations will begin being issued for speed violations.

The violations will be reviewed and approved by Manassas City Police. If a violation is determined to have happened, a citation will be mailed to the owner of the vehicle. The fine is a $100 civil penalty and will not result in driver’s license demerit points or an increase in insurance rates.