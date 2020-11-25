20-year-old arrested in deadly Herndon shooting

Police say they arrested Jason Byrd in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Julian Martin.

HERNDON, Va. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Herndon, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, that's when officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Queens Court in Herndon. The responding officers found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Julian Rashad Martin laying in the street. Martin was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Investigators quickly identified Byrd as a suspect in the shooting, police said.

Byrd was taken into custody, with the help of the Fairfax County Police Department's Special Operations Division, at his house Tuesday night. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Detectives are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting, police said. Additional details about the case have not yet been released.