Police: University of Notre Dame employee arrested for 'domestic' murder in DC

WASHINGTON — A doctoral student from the University of Illinois, who works as a program director at the University of Notre Dame, was arrested for a murder that police are saying was "domestic in nature."

DC Police confirmed that Nijinsky Latassia Dix, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed after a homicide last Saturday around 6 p.m. that happened in the 1000 block of 4th Street, SW.

Police said officers arrived to find 44-year-old Terry Hickman shot inside an apartment, after responding to the area for a report of gunshots.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and determined that Hickman was dead, police said.

Notre Dame offered comment on the charges against Dix and said the university would cooperate with DC Police.

"Dix is an employee of Notre Dame. The university is aware of her arrest and will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate," Notre Dame said in a statement from the office of Paul J. Browne, Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications at Notre Dame.

Dix's biography on the University of Notre Dame's website shows that she works at the school and that she is in the process of getting her Ph.D. from the University of Illinois.

Dix is the program director of Talent Search Upward Bound (TRIO), a program that works to help inspire and engage with local students in the South Bend, Indiana, community.