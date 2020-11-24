Shooting of firefighter highlights rising danger for first responders, DC fire chief said

22 firefighters/EMTs have been injured in assaults since December of 2018 and calls for police response are growing.

WASHINGTON — Violence against first responders has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, according to D.C.’s acting chief of DC Fire & EMS (FEMS), John Donnelly, who said he’s still trying to come to grips with an incident Sunday where a firefighter/EMT was injured in a shooting.

The shooting came just as D.C. FEMS is preparing to issue a new directive making it clear that firefighters/EMTs should not go into certain situations without police to secure the scene first.

“We go out and help people, and we don't expect to be shot at," Chief Donnelly said Monday. "We expect to at least be welcome to help people. When you're shot at, that changes the dynamics a little bit. But our people are going to continue to go help people. They are service-oriented, that's what they do."

Sunday’s shooting happened as DC FEMS and police were tending to a shooting victim at a 7-Eleven on South Capitol Street and MLK Boulevard SE. While on the scene, gunfire broke out again.



A firefighter/EMT suffered a grazing wound to one leg, and a bystander was hit in the hand.

Police said the bullets appeared to have come from nearby Halley Terrace, but said it was unclear who the target of the shooting was.

The shooting happened as threats of violence against firefighters/EMTS has increased with 22 injured in assaults since December of 2018, according to department records. Firefighter/EMT calls for police help have jumped from roughly 40 in 2019 to roughly 60 this year, according to a department spokesman.

"We've seen an uptick in these calls, since the beginning of COVID," Donnelly said. "That also mirrors a national trend. I think all the dynamics going on in our community are creating some stresses.”

Donnelly said the department is preparing to release written policies directing firefighters/EMTs to wait for the police if they are called into a threatening situation. He pointed out that the D.C. FEMS members shot at Sunday were already in an area secured by police after the initial shooting.

“This still happened," Donnelly said."This is one of those things I don't think we can policy our way out of. Their actions on this were textbook. The area was secured by police and the police were on the scene when the shooting started. This person who shot at them was bold.”

Donnelly said the incident will not affect service, as FEMS responders will continue to answer every time they are called.