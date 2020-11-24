x
Prince George's County police vehicle involved in pedestrian crash that killed a man, police say

A Prince George's County Police Department vehicle struck and killed a man who was in the westbound lane on University Boulevard.
A Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) vehicle struck and killed a man who was in the westbound lane on University Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Monday, according to the police department. 

The man was struck by the police cruiser on University Boulevard between Riggs Road and 15th Avenue.

PGPD said it is still not known what led to the crash and is still investigating what happened. 

The police officer was on duty when the crash occurred, said PGPD. 

The man was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

WUSA9 will continue to provide more updates as information comes into our station and newsroom. 

