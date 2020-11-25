15 people displaced after townhouse fire in Montgomery County

The fire happened in the 8800 block of Swallow Court in Montgomery Village East, officials say.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A townhouse fire in Montgomery County has forced 15 people out of their homes a day before the Thanksgiving holiday, Montgomery County Fire and EMS said.

It took 85 Montgomery County firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Officials learned the cause of the fire was electrical and was due to an exterior wall outlet that extended to nearby combustibles causing a fire to quickly spread, officials said.

At this time, no injuries were reported all of the 15 people displaced and their pets were able to safely evacuate their townhomes.

Officials said there were smoke alarms on the premises.