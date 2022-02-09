Police release sketch of suspect in Fairfax County trail attacks

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for a series of attacks against women and an attempted abduction along the popular W&OD trail in Fairfax County.
On Aug. 26, a woman was grabbed from behind by a half naked man while on a morning walk on the Reston trail. Hours later, Herndon Police reported a similar incident on the trail near Ferndale Avenue.
Just a few days later, on the evening of Aug. 30, a man attempted to abduct a teenage girl who was walking near the trail.
Police believe that the person of interest in both cases is the same man. In addition, it is suspected that he is linked to several other similar incidents that happened on Aug. 3, 15 and 18 on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway.
Police are hoping to restore a sense of safety on the trail, and the only thing they have lacked during the course of the investigation is a good look at the suspect. They are hoping a sketch put together with the help of one of the victims will change that.
Police say he stands at about 5'11'' with an athletic build. The only other image of the suspect that police have released is a screen grab from surveillance video.
RELATED: PHOTO: Police release image of suspect wanted for series of indecent exposure, assaults on W&OD
"Any incident where someone is attempting to grab or expose themselves is a serious crime in itself. As a mother as a woman I am just as concerned and our detectives are doing everything they can. This man right here is who we are looking to talk to. Any information, any video surveillance you have, no tip is too small," said Sergeant Tara Gerhard with the Fairfax County Police Department.
Anyone who may recognize this suspect or have any additional information is asked to call police at 703-435-6846.
