PHOTO: Police release image of suspect wanted for series of indecent exposure, assaults on W&OD

The police department is asking for the public's help with providing any information or camera surveillance that could help with the investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department has released a photo of the man wanted for a series of indecent exposure and assault incidents that happened on the W&OD Trail. The person of interest is also suspected of being involved in a recent attempted abduction.

On Aug. 26, a woman was grabbed from behind by a half naked man while on a morning walk on the Reston trail. Just a few days later, on the evening of Aug. 30, a man attempted to abduct a teenage girl who was walking near the trail.

Police believe that the person of interest in both cases are in fact the same man. In addition, it is suspected that he is linked to several other similar incidents that happened on Aug. 3, 15 and 18 on the trail near the Fairfax County Parkway.

Sergeant Tara Gerhard said during a press conference that the police department is heavily investigating the case to determine patterns and see if there any connections to past cases. They believe he has been involved in incidents not only on the trail but outside of it as well.

Detectives continue to investigate the series of indecent exposures & assaults on the WO&D Trail. The man below is a suspect in the incident that occurred last Friday in Herndon & believed to be related to the other cases. Call 703-691-2131 w/info. https://t.co/1TZN6TedK7 pic.twitter.com/Q9ZABWYC3e — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 31, 2022

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with an athletic build.

The police department is asking for the public's help with providing any information or camera surveillance that could help with the investigation.

Police informed WUSA9 that they are putting all the resources they can into finding the suspect including additional officers canvassing the W&OD trail and their helicopter unit.

Officers canvassing the trail in the Reston area now. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/AsbAdccETj — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) August 31, 2022