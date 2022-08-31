Man attempted to abduct teenage girl in another attack along W&OD trail, police say

Police say the description in this attempted abduction case is similar to what has been reported in the previous attacks along the trail.

RESTON, Va. — A man suspected of attempting to abduct a teenage girl who was walking near the W&OD trail in Reston Tuesday evening is still at large.

The incident happened on the sidewalk of Old Reston Avenue, near the W&OD, according to Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). Police say the teen was walking on the sidewalk when a man grabbed her, but the girl was able to break free and escape.

Police are still hunting for the man who tried to abduct the teenager. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with an athletic build. Officials add that the man was seen wearing a dark hood sweatshirt and black shorts.

FCPD are investigating whether the abduction on Tuesday is related to others attacks that happened last week. Police say the description in this latest attack is similar to what has been reported in the previous incidents.

On Aug. 26, a half-naked man approached a woman and grabbed her around 8:12 a.m. between Town Center Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5. The woman told police was able to break free.

Anyone with information on the attempted abduction is urged to call 9-1-1.

Detectives continue to investigate this case. The investigation remains ongoing.